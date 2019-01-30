Change from within

We as nation have unfortunately become very pessimistic, to the extent that even positive developments are seen through a negative lens. Day in and day out one hears a disappointed people, criticising the dysfunctionality of state institutions. The fact is that neither can a small group of people derail the whole system nor can change come overnight. Rather, everyone – from the highest to the lowest levels – needs to set aside differences and ensure the smooth sailing of the system.

Governments, even if honest, comprise a small clutch of elected representatives who can’t change overnight issues that have accumulated over decades. It is easy to point fingers at others but much harder to indulge in some introspection. The path that a state and society are on is set by its nation; if a nation doesn’t change itself from within nothing will happen on the outside either. It is time everyone takes stock of their (mis)deeds internally before expecting anything externally. Clearly, the disappointing situation we find ourselves in today did not happen in a day. In the same way, it cannot be fixed in a day either.

Abdul Ali

Doha, Qatar