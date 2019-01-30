Expensive healthcare

In our country, doctors, even those who are working at government hospitals, are allowed to run their private clinics for commercial purposes. The fact that doctors have their own set up in itself is not wrong is long as they do not discriminate against their patients who come to the government hospital for treatment. It has been observed that many doctors behave with patients in a rude manner and don’t give them attention if they visit a state-owned hospital. However, if the same patient goes to their private clinics, they are treated fairly well. At times, doctors recommend that patients to visit them at their clinics for a follow-up. Not everyone can afford to spend thousands of rupees on private healthcare institutions. State-owned hospitals are supposed to provide quality healthcare at a reasonable fee. It is time the government took steps to break the hegemony of private institutions. In a laissez-faire economic system where the government doesn’t put too many restrictions on private operations, placing a ban on private clinics is impossible. However, the government can at least form a committee which can regulate the workings of private clinics and ensure that doctors are not exploiting patients.

Wasand Ali Langah

Sukkur