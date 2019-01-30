close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
January 30, 2019

CITY PULSE: Transcending Boundaries

Karachi

January 30, 2019

The Koel Gallery is hosting Natasha Shoro’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Transcending Boundaries’ until February 7. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Panorama of Heritage

The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting AQ Arif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Panorama of Heritage’ from January 31 to February 3. Call 021-35250495 for more information.

