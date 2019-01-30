CITY PULSE: Transcending Boundaries

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Koel Gallery is hosting Natasha Shoro’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Transcending Boundaries’ until February 7. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Panorama of Heritage
The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting AQ Arif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Panorama of Heritage’ from January 31 to February 3. Call 021-35250495 for more information.
The Koel Gallery is hosting Natasha Shoro’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Transcending Boundaries’ until February 7. Call 021-35831292 for more information.
Panorama of Heritage
The ArtCiti Gallery is hosting AQ Arif’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Panorama of Heritage’ from January 31 to February 3. Call 021-35250495 for more information.