Kudos for returning Batch of Scholars

Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson, hosted a reception last night to celebrate the successful completion of courses undertaken by 56 Australia Awards scholars.

“I’m encouraged by the growing number of Pakistanis who make Australia their first choice for professional development,” Ms Adamson said. “Australia has some of the world’s best facilities, researchers and educators, providing local and international students with a range of quality study options.”

Scholarships are a longstanding pillar of Australian development assistance. They offer Masters-level and short-term professional development opportunities to equip professionals with the skills and knowledge they need to shape successful, inclusive and sustainable economic and social development.

Returned scholars will join an active and engaged community of Australian alumni in Pakistan, as well as regional and global alumni networks.

“Australia Awards provide a platform to help us to contribute to Pakistan’s future,” said Tahseen Zeb, Vice-President of the Alumni Executive Committee. “We are grateful to have had the opportunity to study at Australia’s world-class universities.”

High Commissioner Adamson also congratulated the 35 new Australia Awardees – more than half of them women – selected for Masters-level scholarships at Australian universities in January 2019.