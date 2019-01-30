close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

KDA DG Siddiqui replaced with Rizvi

Karachi

The director general (DG) of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Samiuddin Siddiqui, has been replaced with Syed Mansoor Abbas Rizvi.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government on Tuesday, Siddiqui had been asked to report to the Services and General Administration department. Siddiqui had several times appealed to the government to provide him funds so that he could introduce low-cost housing schemes. He also launched a campaign for the demolition of marriage halls and encroachments in the city. Moreover, the PTI lawmaker in the Sindh Assembly has demanded resignation from Mayor Waseem Akhtar.

