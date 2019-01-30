Bank guard makes off with Rs6.5m in year’s first heist

In the first heist of the year, a security guard employed at a private bank in DHA Phase 1’s B Market robbed Rs6.5 million and other valuables from the bank on Tuesday.

Upon getting information of the robbery, an extra contingent of law-enforcers, including District South SSP Pir Muhammad Shah and SSP Investigations Tariq Dharejo, reached the site and made inquiries. Officials of the Special Investigation Unit also arrived and collected evidence. According to police, the security guard who has been identified as Manzur Mastung first broke the lockers at the branch’s ground floor with the help of his unidentified companions and looted Rs6.5 million, including foreign currency.

The robbers then moved towards the mezzanine floor from where they looted valuables, including jewellery and documents, from 10 lockers. In total, they looted 22 lockers. Police said that Manzur, who hails from Rahim Yar Khan, was serving as the night shift security guard for the past six months and carried out the robbery at 7:30am. According to SSP Tariq Dharejo, the guard used gas cutters to break open the lockers. He further said that it seems like there were three robbers involved, but nothing could be said exactly until the suspects were arrested.

The bank administration is compiling a list of the valuables which were in the lockers that were robbed, while the police are also seeking help from the company that Manzur was employed with.

The suspect went into hiding after he informed his security company about the robbery over the phone. Police officials further said that the robbers were professional as they disconnected the CCTV cameras system installed in the bank before committing the robbery. They added that officials were trying to get help from footages of the CCTV cameras installed in the surroundings. IGP Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the robbery and sought separate detailed reports from DIG South and DIG Criminal Investigation Agency.