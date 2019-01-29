Pakistan is worst affected by climate change: Sitara

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee Chairperson Sitara Ayaz called for building synergies to effectively tackle the shocking effects of climate change, overcome water shortage issue and enhance institutional collaboration for taking Pakistan out of the quagmire of water scarcity.

She made these remarks at the opening session of a five-day workshop being held in Islamabad from January 28 February 01on Monday. The workshop is being jointly organized by Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar and International Education for Water Education (IHE), Delft, Netherlands.

Senator Sitara Ayaz said that Pakistan is worst effected due to climate change as our glaciers are melting and different areas are facing drought like situation. “There is need to build small dams and effective and all inclusive water management policy has become the need of the hour in this regard,” Senator Sitara remarked.

She termed this collaboration between the IMsciences, Peshawar and IHE, Delft as historic as it would provide opportunity to the experts to share thoughts and experiences and brainstorm ways and means to overcome this issue. She stressed the need for enhancing the capacity of the lawmakers to better legislate and make policies for better management of water resources.

The event is funded by Orange Knowledge Programme (OKP) of the Organization for internationalization of education (NUFFIC). Professor Margreet Zwarteveen Head of IHE Delft, in her remarks expressed her delight to visit Pakistan and hope that the workshop will open up new vistas of cooperation between the two sides. She also shared thoughts on the historical evolution of IHE.

The workshop will cover key water issues in water governance including trans-boundary water issues, WASH, Integrated water management, policy and institutional environment of water governance, policy and politics of climate adaptation and other key topics. Together with international experts, national experts too have been invited as resource persons and panellists.

The opening ceremony was addressed by Dr Muhammad Mohsin, Director IMSciences Peshawar, said that Pakistan is heading from water scarce to a water stressed county and we have to work on war footings to overcome the challenge. He said that said that the workshop will help in identifying the existing and potential water and climate related challenges and way forward.

Ms Josephine Frantzen, Charge d’ Affairs Embassy of Netherlands, also expressed her views highlighting the significance of the issue and the expertise the Dutch side can offer.