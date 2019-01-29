Fata merger like atom bomb for tribal people: govt senator

ISLAMABAD: A treasury member, belonging to Fata, Senator Aurangzeb Khan in the Senate Monday, equated the merger of tribal areas with the unleashing of an atom bomb on the tribal people.

Taking part in the on-going debate on the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019, the senator appeared disappointed over the alleged apathy of the respective governments towards the tribal areas, said that after the operation, people in the region had been left unattended with no infrastructure intact.

“It was not merger but an atom bomb dropped on our people and instead of putting balm on our wounds, salt was rubbed. Tribal people had been rendering sacrifices from Kashmir to fighting the menace of terrorism,” he emphasised.

He cautioned that things in the tribal areas might worsen and impact Pakistan, therefore, this region needed attention in terms of provision of adequate funds and basic facilities, as even schools no more existed there. “Fata is today, as it was back in 1972. The federating units must spare 3 per cent share of NFC for tribal areas or allocations should be made from the packages recently secured from friendly nations,” he proposed.

Senator Dr Shehzad Waseem of PTI, said that trade and business community had welcomed the finance package announced by the government and there was also an air contentment in the stock exchange. “PTI formed government at a time, when all the state institutions stood ruined,” he charged. He called for exploiting the natural resources instead of taking loans from lenders.

He pointed out that while politicians, who were in self-exile, managed to set up steel mills abroad, left Pakistan Steel Mills shut and same was the case with PIA and other entities. He claimed Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted the challenge of huge current account and trade deficit and successfully managed the issue of balance of payments.

“Today, Pakistan has become an emerging investment destination as several countries are eager to invest in different sectors, as Prime Minister converted the challenge into an opportunity,” he said.

He said Prime Minister, leading from the front as a skipper opted for out of box solutions to the challenges. He referred to steps for ease of doing business, boosting SMEs and added that CPEC was also moving forward smoothly and this would help create jobs. He called for value-addition to agriculture products.

Senator Dilawar Khan emphasized on broadening tax net to increase revenue collection. PML-N Senator Nuzhat Sadiq and Gul Bashra of PkMAP saw nothing in the budget for the common man, having incentives for the elite class and businesses. They lamented the government had resorted massive borrowing. Senator Nuzhat demanded of the government to share the conditions on which loans were obtained. She alleged lack of seriousness in the government in dealing with crises.