Tue Jan 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

SC grants bail to anchorperson

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to anchorperson and former chairman of Pakistan’s official television Dr Shahid Masood against surety bond of Rs500000/ in an alleged corruption matter in state-run Pakistan Television Corporation.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Manzoor Ahmed heard the bail application of Shahid Massod and granted him bail against bail bonds worth Rs500,000. The court observed that three other suspects in the case have already been granted bail by the trail court.

