Tue Jan 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

Omar Sarfraz Cheema made PTI Information Secretary

National

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary General Arshad Dad on Monday notified Omar Sarfraz Cheema as central Information Secretary of the ruling party after a go-ahead from Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also chairman of the party.

Cheema has been associated with the party since 1996 and served previously as Information Secretary as well as spokesman of PTI chairman.

