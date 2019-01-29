Facebook unveils ‘new tools’ against EU election meddling

BRUSSELS: Facebook unveiled Monday new tools to counter online political meddling in the European elections, part of a campaign to answer growing pressure to rein in disinformation.

The US tech giant´s vice president, former British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, said in a speech the methods would become available in late March and help "make political advertising on Facebook more transparent".

The new rules will require a wide range of political ads linked to the European elections on May 23 to 26 to be specifically authorised and tagged with a clear "paid for by" disclaimer.

Clegg said these tools will also cover so-called issue ads "which don´t explicitly back one candidate or political party but which focus on highly politicised topics like immigration."

Those ads will then be stored on servers for up to seven years, along with the details of their reach and specific data on the buyer of the advertising.