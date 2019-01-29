PM for round-the-clock Torkham border opening to boost trade

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday asked the government stakeholders concerned to make necessary arrangements for the Torkhum border to work round the clock within next six months.
Imran in a message on the social media, wrote, “I have tasked the relevant govt stakeholders to make necessary arrangements for the Torkhum border to work round the clock within next 6 months”.
“This step will be instrumental in boosting bilateral trade & enhancing people to people contacts between the two brotherly countries,” he maintained.
