Iraq players in probe over night out

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s football federation said Monday it was investigating whether national team players in Abu Dhabi for the Asian Cup this month snuck out of their hotel to party at a nightclub.
Media reports have alleged that after their draw last week against Iran in the final group-stage match, some Iraqi players travelled to nearby Dubai for a night out.
“We have decided to form a fact-finding committee over what was reported by different media and have invited all relevant parties to take part,” the federation said in a statement.
If the allegations prove to be correct, the federation would consider legal action for “defamation” and harming Iraq’s reputation, its media head Mohammad Khalaf told AFP.
