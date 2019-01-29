Rose holds off Scott to win Farmers Open

LOS ANGELES: World No 1 Justin Rose added to his impressive hardware collection on Sunday, shooting a three-under par 69 to win the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament by two strokes.

England’s Rose captured his 10th US PGA Tour title as he held off a hard-charging Adam Scott down the stretch and secured the victory with a 21-under par total of 267.

Australia’s Scott closed with four straight birdies in his four-under par 68 on the Torrey Pines South Course in La Jolla, California.

The 38-year-old Rose, leading by three to start the day, got off to a rough and tumble start with three bogeys in his first five holes, but got back on track with a birdie on the par-four seventh.

He made back-to-back birdies around the turn and then held on for the win with his sixth and final birdie of the day on 18.

Rose, who surpassed $50 million in PGA Tour earnings, said he is relieved to see that changes he made in his equipment and his game are paying off.

This is Rose’s first win since the Turkish Airlines Open on the European Tour in November. He came into the event after finishing in a tie for 34th at the Desert Classic in La Quinta, California.

He also won with new caddie Gareth Lord on his bag for just the second time. Rose’s regular caddie Mark Fulcher is recovering from heart surgery.

Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama tied for third with Talor Gooch at 16-under 272 after firing a five-under 67. American Gooch shot a 68.