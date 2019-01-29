Rayudu suspended from bowling

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: India’s Ambati Rayudu has been suspended from international bowling two weeks after being reported for a suspect action, the International Cricket Council said Monday.
The part-time spinner’s action was flagged by match officials, who cited concerns over its legality, after the first One-Day International against Australia in Sydney on January 12.
The 33-year-old middle-order batsman stayed in the Indian XI in the second match and also played a role in the team’s first three ODI wins in New Zealand.
“The player elected not to submit to a test of his bowling action within the stipulated period of 14 days of being reported for a suspect action and therefore he has been suspended with immediate effect,” cricket’s world governing body said in a statement.
“The suspension will remain in place until he is tested, and can demonstrate he is able to bowl with a legal action.”
The sanction did not extend to domestic matches, the ICC added. Rayudu bowled just two overs of off-spin, giving away 13 runs, in the Sydney ODI. India lost the match but went on to clinch the 3-match series 2-1. Rayudu hit an unbeaten 40 in Mount Maunganui on Monday as India took an unassailable 3-0 lead against New Zealand.
