Juniors need more exposure: Jansher

ISLAMABAD: Former world champion Jansher Khan has stressed the need of holding international events for juniors to upgrade the existing standard and to keep them under consistent international exposure.

Talking to ‘The News’ Jansher expressed his pleasure over the continuing dominance of Pakistan junior teams at Asian level. Pakistan team led by Abbas Zeb won the Asian Team Championship in Thailand recently beating India in the final.

It was Pakistan’s 15th Asian junior title out of 19 held so far. Malaysia won the title three times with Hong Kong ending up winners once.

“In my opinion there should be more international events for juniors. Organising international junior events in Pakistan would help strengthen the base of backup lot in Pakistan. These tournaments will also help generate more interest of squash amongst the future players,” he said.

Jansher also showed his gratitude to Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan for supporting youngsters in real way.

“I am really thankful to Air Chief for the encouragement he had extended to Asian championship winning team. I am hopeful that with the encouragement youngsters would work even harder to improve their standard.”

The former world No 1, who ruled the game for over a decade, hoped that with support the Air Chief had been extending, the day was not far away when Pakistan would start ruling the world again.

“It is really encouraging to see Pakistan winning the Asian Junior Team event. The victory would go a long way in strengthening the backup of Pakistan squash.”

Jansher hoped that with bit of more efforts and hard work Pakistan juniors could go on to repeat 2016 performance where they won the World Junior Team Championship.

“With more hard work and effort, Pakistan could go on to win the World Team Championship title to repeat the 2016 feat.” Jansher sounded optimism on the possibility of improvement at senior level as well.