Tue Jan 29, 2019
AFP
January 29, 2019

Zuma implicated in bribes at S Africa corruption inquiry

World

AFP
January 29, 2019

JOHANNESBURG: Former South African president Jacob Zuma, who was forced to

resign last year under a cloud of corruption scandals, allegedly accepted monthly bribes from a security firm, according to a witness at a judicial inquiry.

Angelo Agrizzi, ex-chief operating officer of the Bosasa contracting company, has given days of bombshell testimony to the Zondo commission probing allegations of government corruption under Zuma.

Agrizzi said Bosasa made monthly payments of some 300,000 rand (around 1,900 euros, $2,200) to the Jacob Zuma foundation. The money, hidden in a luxury bag, was received through foundation president Dudu Myeni, the former chair of South African Airways, Agrizzi alleged.

