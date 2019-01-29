Pakistan, China achieve new heights of ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan, China achieved new heights in their unparalleled brotherly relationship in the recent years, and now they are looking forward more avenues to uphold the mutual interest of their people.

This year will usher in the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the two sides will find new opportunities for the development of these relations, this was stated by Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing while addressing a New Year’s reception held here at the Chinese embassy.

About the future prospects of their relationship, Ambassador Yao Jing said, “The two sides will maintain frequent exchanges of high-level visits and meetings, and use bilateral occasions to hold bilateral meetings to inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, he added.

Continue to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China, expand cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, society, humanities, defense, etc., and do all the activities related to the “China-Pakistan Friendship City Year”, he added.

Further promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, ensure the timely completion of projects under construction, promote the smooth implementation of completed projects, and shift the focus of cooperation to industrial parks, social and people's livelihood and agriculture.

The ambassador took the opportunity to express his heartfelt gratitude to all his friends for their concern and support for China-Pakistan relations and the work of the Embassy in the past year.

He added, “China has just gone through 40 years of reform and opening up. Over the past 40 years, China’s total GDP has grown from $230 billion to $130 trillion, an increase of nearly 60 times.

The Chinese economy, he added has grown at an average annual rate of 9.5%, creating a miracle of human development. China has more than 700 million people out of absolute poverty, accounting for more than 70% of the total global poverty reduction.

Reform and opening up have not only changed China, but also profoundly affected the world. China is the world's largest exporter and second largest importer. It has contributed more than 30% to world economic growth for many years and has become a stabilizer and power source for global economic recovery. The “One Belt, One Road” initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping has become the most popular public product and the largest cooperation platform in the world. He said "The past year has also witnessed the steady progress of China-Pakistan relations. First, the high-level interaction between the two sides continues.