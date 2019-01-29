Madrid police use cranes to clear road blocked by striking taxi drivers

MADRID: Spanish riot police used cranes on Monday to clear a major thoroughfare in Madrid that was blocked by striking taxi drivers.

The drivers have been on strike since last week to demand tighter regulations for app-based ride-hailing services like Uber. Dozens of riot police wearing crash helmets and carrying shields descended on the central Paseo de la Castellana and with the aid of the cranes removed taxis which were blocking the key boulevard which runs north-south through the Spanish capital.

Despite the tension between the taxi drivers and police, there was no violence. After the first vehicles were removed, drivers at the head of the column of taxis slowly started to drive away while honking their horns.