Tue Jan 29, 2019
AFP
January 29, 2019

EU fights US import duties on Spanish olives

World

AFP
January 29, 2019

BRUSSELS: The European Union on Monday said it would launch proceedings at the World Trade Organization against US import duties on Spanish olives.

"Tomorrow, we are taking this case to the WTO dispute settlement system, requesting consultations with the US," EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said on Twitter. US President Donald Trump´s administration last year slapped extra tariffs on Spain´s iconic agricultural export, considering that these were indeed subsidised and sold at prices below their real value.

The EU has called the move unacceptable, but had worked behind the scenes to get Washington to back down. However, Brussels has "come to the conclusion that our (arguments) are falling on deaf ears with the US authorities," said EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan.

