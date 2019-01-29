Ethiopia says billionaire al-Amoudi freed from Saudi jail

ADDIS ABABA: The Ethiopian prime minister´s office Sunday said Ethiopia-born Saudi billionaire Mohammed al-Amoudi has been freed from jail in Saudi Arabia, where he was arrested in 2017 as part of a vast anti-corruption campaign.

Amoudi "has been released from prison in Saudi Arabia," premier Abiy Ahmed´s office said on its official Twitter account. "We wish Mohammed Al Amoudi a safe return to Ethiopia."The release of the business tycoon could not be immediately confirmed by a Saudi source.According to Forbes, Amoudi is a 72-year-old Saudi citizen born of a Saudi father and an Ethiopian mother.

He owns companies operating in agriculture, energy and construction in several countries. Amoudi, whose fortune was estimated by Forbes in 2017 at $8.3 billion (7.3 billion euros), was arrested in November 2017 in an unprecedented Saudi purge that included the arrests of princes, ministers and businessmen for alleged corruption.