Court seeks copy of PA rules in Nisar case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday directed a petitioner-lawyer to submit a copy of the rules of the Punjab Assembly, which he wanted to be declared null and void in addition to de-notifying former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan (also MPA-elect) for not taking oath of his office.

Advocate Mian Asif Mahmood in his petition contended that Ch Nisar had not taken oath so far since he had been declared returned in the July 2018 general election. He pleaded that the act of not taking oath by an elected parliamentarian amounted to depriving people of the constituency of their right to representation. He submitted that Ch Nisar was elected MPA from PP-10 Chakri but he had not taken oath of his office despite the lapse of more than six months. He argued that the act of the respondent tantamount to breaching sacred trust of people of his constituency and a violation of Article 2-A, 17 and 25 of the Constitution. The lawyer contended that rule 6 of rules of procedure and conduct of business in national and provincial assemblies to the extent of not providing time limit for taking oath were also ultra vires of the Constitution. He asked the court to declare the impugned rules of the assemblies null and void for not carrying a time frame of oath-taking, de-notify Ch Nisar for not taking oath of his office and order a fresh election in the constituency. Justice Shahid Waheed adjourned hearing for a week and directed the petitioner to furnish the impugned rules first as they were not available with the petition.