Robbers injure SI, son

PHOOLNAGAR: Bandits Monday shot at and injured a police sub-inspector and his son here. Sub-Inspector Akbar Ghani of city police station Pattoki was moving on a motorcycle with his son Usman Ghani and near Bhoney Ki Morr two gunmen tried to snatch cash from them but they resisted. The gunmen shot at and injured the SI and his son. The injured were removed to the THQ hospital Pattoki, where the SI was referred to the Lahore Jinnah Hospital.