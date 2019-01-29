close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

Robbers injure SI, son

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

PHOOLNAGAR: Bandits Monday shot at and injured a police sub-inspector and his son here. Sub-Inspector Akbar Ghani of city police station Pattoki was moving on a motorcycle with his son Usman Ghani and near Bhoney Ki Morr two gunmen tried to snatch cash from them but they resisted. The gunmen shot at and injured the SI and his son. The injured were removed to the THQ hospital Pattoki, where the SI was referred to the Lahore Jinnah Hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan