Prayer leader among two killed in firing incidents

SARGODHA::Two persons, including a prayer leader were killed in separate firing incidents in Miani and Jauhrabad police limits.

According to police Ghulam Haider, 71, Imam Masjid of Vadhan village along with his son Saqlain was going to Jinnah Colony in a car when four unidentified gunmen opened firing on them. As a result, Ghulam Haider died on the spot.

In another incident, Muhammad Rizwan shot dead his elder brother Mujahid Ali over a property dispute in Chak 111/ML.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Govt to secure rights of low income people: Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said the PTI led government would continue to struggle for securing the basic rights of low income people.

Talking to different delegations at PTI secretariat on Sunday evening, the provincial minister said the government was taking steps for lessening the deprivation and exploitation of the middle and lower class people.

He said that under the vision of the Prime Minister the Punjab government was establishing shelters homes in all the four districts of Sargodha division and in this connection sites have been located for constructing the same on priority basis.

He said the PTI government successfully overcome inherited crises and brought positive changes.

2 die in road accidents: Two men died in separate road accidents in Atta Shaheed police limits on Monday.

According to police, Muhammad Riaz of Chak 49/NB Sargodha, was riding a motorcycle on Lahore Road when a car hit him near Taj Hotel, leaving him daed on the spot.

Muhammad Akmal was travelling on his motorcycle near 49 trail when a speeding rickshaw hit him, leaving him dead on the spot. Police have registered cases.

Couple arrested over smuggling: Police arrested a man and his wife and recovered large quantity of narcotics from their possession in Kotmomin police limits.

Police halted a vehicle at Jan Muhammadwala check post near Kotmomin interchange and arrested Azizur Rehman and his wife Saba Bibi of Bannu and recovered over 10kg heroin from the vehicle. The police registered a case against them.