Man kills wife

PAKPATTAN: A man allegedly killed his wife by administering poison to her at Chak 19/SP.

Accused Sabir used to quarrel with his wife Kalsoom Bibi and on the day of the incident he gave poison to her. She was taken to hospital where she died. Police have registered a case.

SMALL FAMILY STRESSED: District Population Welfare Officer Ghafaran Hussain Saqab Monday stressed the need of small family.

Addressing a ceremony, he said small family was essential for the progress of the country. Deputy Director Social Welfare Afzal Bashir, Incharge Darul -Aman Attiya Kashif, Tehsile Social Welfare Officer Hafiz Ahmad Raza and Others were also present.