PMB regional directorate inaugurated

MULTAN: The Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) has established its regional directorate at Multan on a special initiative of the Prime Minister to facilitate the deserving people of the region.

The newly appointed PBM Managing Director Aun Abbas Bappi inaugurated the regional directorate on Monday. On the occasion, Bappi said the people of south Punjab kept deprived of education, health and other basic amenities for decades.

He said the regional directorate was one step forward to end deprivations of the people of the region. The regional directorate would boost social, economic status of people of this region.

He said the PTI government was allocating budget keeping in view of poverty and population influx in districts and sorted out 22 most backward districts in the country where poor people are provided financial aid on priority basis.

He announced establishing Thelesemia centres in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rahim Yar Khan and sweet homes in Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Chechawatni and Kot Addu.PTI senior leader Jehangir Khan Tareen, State Minister Climate Change Zartaj Gul, MNA Fakhar Imam also spoke on the occasion.