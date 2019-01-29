Doctors across Sindh go on strike for raise

KARACHI: Doctors in government hospitals across Sindh went on strike on Monday as their salaries and allowances have not been raised. The Out Patient Department (OPD) in hospitals across Sindh, including Karachi’s Jinnah and Civil Hospital, are closed owing to the strike. Doctors stated that they are “raising their voice against the injustices of the Sindh health department”. “All hospitals and OPDs will remain closed for three days and if our demands are not met then all wards, including the emergency, will join the strike,” the doctors said. In Hyderabad as well, doctors have been on strike and the OPD at Bhittai Hospital is also closed. Staging a protest in the hospital premises, the doctors demanded that their salaries be matched with those working in government hospitals in Punjab. Patients have been facing difficulties owing to the strike.