IHC summons Nawaz’s medical reports in plea seeking bail

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), accountability court and superintendent Kot Lakhpat jail and has directed to submit complete medical report of former premier Nawaz Sharif. Two-member bench of IHC comprising Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani resumed hearing of Nawaz’ petition seeking suspension of his sentence in Al-Azizia reference on medical ground. During hearing Justice Amir Farooq questioned Sharif’s lawyer Khawaja Haris that what was new about this petition. To this Khawaja Haris replied that Sharif family is very much worried about Nawaz health, as he is suffering from various diseases. “Medical board has performed complete medical test of former PM Nawaz and medical report showed that his heart has enlarged somewhat.

Khawaja Haris further told that some medical test reports of Nawaz had not been provided to them. He requested the court to summon the reports of the medical board.

Issuing notices to respondents IHC adjourned the hearing till 6 February.

In his petition seeking bail on medical ground former PM Nawaz has requested the court that his sentence in Al-Azizia reference should be suspended and he should be granted bail on medical grounds against surety bonds.

Petition further states that in imprisonment Nawaz Sharif was unable to undergo proper medical examination.

The accountability court sentenced Nawaz to seven years in prison and fined Rs1.5 billion in Al-Azizia case on December 24. He was acquitted in the Flagship corruption reference.