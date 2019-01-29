Sindh throws a lifeline to injured

KARACHI:The Sindh Assembly on Monday unanimously passed two bills, one for the establishment of Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology (SICHN) in Karachi with its satellites spread all over Sindh and the other – Sindh Injured Persons Compulsory Medical Treatment (Amal Umer) Bill 2019 to provide immediate treatment to the injured 'without the mandatory and complicated medico-legal process hindering medical assistance' at all the public and private hospitals of the province to save their lives.

The provincial assembly also passed a joint resolution – moved by the treasury and opposition benches jointly, against firing on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Ramzan Ghanchi after an hour-long protest by the PTI law makers, condemning the attack and calling for submission of investigation report within 14 days to the provincial assembly.

Presenting the report of a select committee formed to review the Sindh Institute of Child Health and Neonatology, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla submitted the bill before the provincial assembly which was unanimously passed by the house. In line with the bill the provincial government would establish an institute in Karachi with its branches all over the province to provide specialized healthcare facilities to neonates, infants and children. It will provide specialised treatment and care of various diseases and injuries to neonates, infants and children. It will also provide a full technical support and supervision to the other child healthcare facilities set up in different government-run medical departments. The institute aims to develop a molecular sciences and genetic research for diagnostic therapy and preventive purposes for disorders affecting children. In addition, the Institute of Child Health and Neonatology Karachi will hold examinations and award and confer degrees, diplomas, certificates and other academic credentials on the students.

The house also passed ‘the Sindh Injured Persons Compulsory Medical Treatment (Amal Umer) Bill, 2019,” into law unanimously. Ruling PPP’s Ghanwar Ali Khan who is the convener of the select committee of Sindh Assembly presented a report on the bill in the house prior to its unanimous adoption. The bill was introduced in the house last week. The house also adopted two different resolutions one by the treasury and the second by the PTI with of the GDA, TLP, MMA and MQM. The house remained in pandemonium at its first one hour that witnessed ending of the question and answer session and call-attention notices quickly.

The PTI lawmakers resorted to a high-pitched noisy protest to keep pressing their demand from Speaker, Aga Siraj Khan Durrani to first take up their resolution over and above the assembly’s daily agenda to condemn firing at the sitting MPA, Ramzan Ghanchi. The dispute between Aga Siraj Durrani and PTI legislators which had continued from the Friday’s setting as both the sides stood firm to their stance, unbudged. However, Saeed Ghani, who first placed his condemnation resolution in the house, deplored the incident and asked the PTI’s legislators to avoid blame game without the knowledge of the incident.

He termed the firing incident at Ghanchi in Lyari condemnable and said the government is pursuing the attacker who is expected to be arrested soon, citing the police reports. He said the two of the three attackers have been arrested and assured the PTI that it would carry out the investigations under the police officer they trust the most.