Zaheer visits PTF Complex

ISLAMABAD: Director General Pakistan Army Sports Brigadier (retd) Zaheer Akhtar visited SDA PTF Complex and exchanged views on tennis development with Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) officials.

During his visit, the DG met the PTF Management to discuss matters pertaining to players’ development and promotion of tennis. He also witnessed the proceedings of Play Tennis Coaching Course being held at the Pakistan Tennis Federation Complex and met Seyed Amir Borghei, ITF Development Officer for West & Central Asia.

Brig (rtd) Zaheer appreciated the efforts of the Pakistan Tennis Federation President and the Management in developing the world class synthetic surface tennis courts and promotion of tennis activities. He also conveyed his best wishes to the Pakistan Tennis Federation for future endeavors and assured full support of the Army in promotion of tennis.