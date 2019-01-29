SBP’s 3-day sports fitness course ends

LAHORE: The three-day Long Life Learning, Sports, Health and Life Fitness course concluded here at the Punjab International Swimming Complex on Monday.

The course was held under the aegis of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) and Pakistan Strength and Conditioning Association and IAAF’s international lecturer level-II Rana Nasrullah delivered lecture to the participants, who came from Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Chishtian, Jhelum, government and private sector departments and Danish School. Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar congratulated all the participants on successful completion of the course and hopefully, they will deliver and impart honestly and skillfully, whatever they have learnt from here. Sharing his views, Rana Nasrullah thanks Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar for his all-out support and cooperation in conducting this course in a befitting manner.