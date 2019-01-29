close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

FOG team excels in Friends of Golf event

Sports

LAHORE: Through excellence in application of golfing skills, the team pairs of the FOG Team, excelled in the Friends of Golf Match Play Championship organized at Royal Palm Club.

With Abdullah Sharif as chief organiser rhose who starred in the event included Shoaib Shams and Ali Naeem, Abdullah Sharif and Imran Mairaj, Amir Kabir and Tariq Mushtaq ,Faisal Sayid and Tanvir Karamet,Dr Nasrullh and Hammad Baig,Hamid Sharif and Abdul Islam,Hussain Hamid and Hassan Hamid,Shoaib Bokhari and Max Babri,Col Jameel and Agha Asad,Shahid Anwer and Khalid Chaudry ,Sohail Rasheed and Mansoor Zaigham and Irfan Raja and Rana Imran.

As regards the individual duels ,those who stood out for FOG Team were Irfan Raja, Mansoor Zaigham ,Sohail Rasheed,Shahid Anwer,Agha Asad,Col Jameel ,Max Babri,Hassan and Hussain,Waqar Butt,Abdul Islam,Hammad and Dr Nasrullah,Dr Tashbeeb,Asim Tiwana,Tanvir Karamet,Faisal Sayid,Amir Kabir,Imran Mairaj,Ali Naeem,Shoaib Shams and Abdullah Sharif. Performers of the Raptors Team were Majid Madni and Imran Mukhtar,Amir Chaudry and Mohtashim Aftab,Haris Naseer and Ali Hameed,and Col Shafi and Shafiq Bhatti.

