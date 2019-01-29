High-goal Polo season begins today

LAHORE: The high-goal polo season of Lahore Polo Club is going to start with 12-goal tournament, Zameen Polo Cup 2019, which will roll into action on Tuesday here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana said on the occasion that total six teams are participating in the event which have been divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Master Paints Black, Total Nutrition, Guard Group/Master Paints while Pool B includes Barry’s, Olympia and Diamond Paints/Newage. The inaugural match of the high-goal tournament will be contested between Master Paints Black and Total Nutrition at 2 pm on Tuesday while the second encounter of the opening day will be played between Barry’s and Olympia/Momin Ghee at 3:00 pm. The subsidiary and main finals will be played on Sunday, he added. The LPC President said that the high-goal season of Lahore Polo Club has started and it is hoped that very enthralling and action-packed matches will be witnessed throughout the season, where top national and international players will amuse the spectators with their superb horse and mallet work. From now on, the high-quality polo will be on offer and attract

maximum polo enthusiasts.