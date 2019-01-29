Kohli bows as India take 3-0 ODI lead against New Zealand

WELLINGTON: Virat Kohli bowed out of the New Zealand tour with India in an unbeatable position after a dominant seven-wicket win in the third one-day international in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

It put India 3-0 up and world player of the year Kohli said with the series wrapped up early it was time for him to step aside for the remaining two matches and the following Twenty20 series.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better performance after the first two clinical performances and just the relentlessness of the side is something that really pleases me," he said after India easily chased down New Zealand’s 243 with seven overs to spare. Kohli’s 60 off 74 deliveries and a 113-run partnership with Rohit Sharma formed the backbone of India’s run chase.

It gave the tourists back-to-back series wins against Australia and New Zealand and ensured they will be a force to be reckoned with in the World Cup later this year.

Sharma top-scored with 62 while Ambati Rayudu was unbeaten on 40 and Dinesh Karthik on 38. While Rayudu was steering India home, the International Cricket Council announced he had been suspended from international bowling. The part-time spinner was cited for a suspect action after the first ODI against Australia two weeks ago.

He has not bowled since on tour as India’s recognised bowlers proved too much for Australia and New Zealand. New Zealand, batting first, posted their highest score and longest innings in the three matches so far but they still fell short of 50 overs, their last wicket falling with six balls remaining.

Hamilton hosts the fourth game in the series on Thursday.

New Zealand

M. Guptill c Karthik b Kumar 13

C. Munro c Sharma b Shami 7

K. Williamson c Pandya b Chahal 28

R. Taylor c Karthik b Shami 93

T. Latham c Rayudu b Chahal 51

H. Nicholls c Karthik b Pandya 6

M. Santner c Karthik b Pandya 3

D. Bracewell run out (Kohli) 15

I. Sodhi c Kohli b Shami 12

T. Boult c Shami b Kumar 2

L. Ferguson not out 2

Extras: (lb 4, wd 7) 11

Total: (all out; 49 overs) 243

Fall: 1-10 (Munro), 2-26 (Guptill), 3-59 (Williamson), 4-178 (Latham), 5-191 (Nicholls), 6-198 (Santner), 7-222 (Taylor), 8-239 (Sodhi), 9-239 (Bracewell), 10-243 (Boult)

Bowling: Kumar 10-1-46-2 (1w), Shami 9-0-41-3 (1w), Chahal 9-0-51-2, Pandya 10-0-45-2 (4w), Yadav 8-0-39-0, Jadhav 3-0-17-0 (1w)

India

R. Sharma std Latham b Santner 62

S. Dhawan c Taylor b Boult 28

V. Kohli c Nicholls b Boult 60

A. Rayudu not out 40

D. Karthik not out 38

Extras: (b 1, wd 16) 17

Total: (for 3 wickets; 43 overs) 245

Fall: 1-39 (Dhawan), 2-152 (Sharma), 3-168 (Kohli)

Bowling: Boult 10-1-40-2, Bracewell 6-0-49-0 (2w), Ferguson 10-1-57-0 (4w), Santner 10-0-45-1, Sodhi 7-0-53-0 (1w)

Toss: New Zealand

Results: India won by 7 wickets

Series: India lead 3-0

Umpires: Shaun George (RSA) Wayne Knights (NZL)

TV Umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS).