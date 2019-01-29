Four dead in student protests in DR Congo: presidency

LUBUMBASHI, DR Congo: Three students and a police officer died in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo during weekend clashes at a protest over water and power outages, according to an updated death toll by the presidency on Monday. The violence was sparked after a large area including Lubumbashi university was left without water and electricity for three days because of damage caused to vital cables and pipes by torrential rains. The students were also demonstrating over higher fees. Clashes broke out on Sunday after police used tear gas and warning shots to try to disperse crowds of students returning from the governor’s residence in Upper Katanga. "The provisional figures established by officials report four deaths including three students and a policeman," said Vital Kamerhe, chief of staff of new president Felix Tshisekedi, in a statement.