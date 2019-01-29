Armed gang snatches jailed criminal outside French courthouse

TARASCON, France: Three heavily armed men attacked a van carrying a jailed criminal on his way to court Monday, firing shots outside the courthouse and striking a guard before making their getaway in the southern French town of Tarascon, officials said. The spectacular escape took place at around 8:30 am as the prisoner was being transferred from a prison to be presented before a judge. The guards "had left the van to ring the doorbell to the courthouse when the armed men fell upon them," said Nicolas Burtz, a local prison guard union representative. The gang shot out the van’s tyres and knocked to the ground a female guard who had refused to let the prisoner go, according to the justice ministry and the local prosecutor. The guards, who had escorted the prisoner from a jail in Beziers, 150 kilometres (90 miles) away, did not fire their weapons.