Tue Jan 29, 2019
AFP
January 29, 2019

Suspect nabbed in brazen art theft from Moscow museum

World

AFP
January 29, 2019

MOSCOW: A man who snatched a 19th-century painting off the wall in a busy Moscow museum and calmy walked out has been arrested, authorities said Monday. The suspect took a Crimean landscape by Russian artist Arkhip Kuindzhi and carried it through a room filled with visitors on Sunday evening, footage aired on state television showed. It is the second security incident to hit the capital’s Tretyakov gallery in a year, after a visitor in May seriously damaged a painting of Ivan the Terrible. The Russian interior ministry said a 31-year-old man was detained Monday in a village outside Moscow. He admitted hiding it on a construction site from where it was recovered, a ministry statement said. The painting, depicting the Ai-Petri mountain in Crimea, was completed between 1898 and 1908. The ministry published a video of his arrest that showed armed police holding the man to the floor and recovering the painting, that appeared not to be damaged.

