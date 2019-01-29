close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
AFP
January 29, 2019

Facebook has ‘new tools’ against EU election meddling

World

AFP
January 29, 2019

BRUSSELS: Facebook unveiled Monday new tools to counter online political meddling in the European elections, part of a campaign to answer growing pressure to rein in disinformation.

The US tech giant’s vice president, former British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, said in a speech the methods would become available in late March and help “make political advertising on Facebook more transparent”. The new rules will require a wide range of political ads linked to the European elections on May 23 to 26 to be specifically authorised and tagged with a clear “paid for by” disclaimer. Clegg said these tools will also cover so-called issue ads “which don’t explicitly back one candidate or political party but which focus on highly politicised topics like immigration.”

