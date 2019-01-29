Abu Sayyaf group prime suspect in Philippine cathedral bombing

MANILA: Investigators probing the Catholic cathedral bombing that killed 21 people in the Philippines’ restive south said Monday a group tied to Abu Sayyaf is the prime suspect.

Two explosions tore through the cathedral on the Muslim-majority island of Jolo, killing worshippers at Sunday mass and security forces in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. Authorities said the so-called Ajang-Ajang faction is a small band of several dozen that most likely carried out the bombing, the Philippines’ worst in years, in an act of revenge. “Last year their leader was killed. There have been persistent reports that they will retaliate,” regional military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Gerry Besana told AFP. “Yes, we saw them in the CCTV. It was the brother of the leader who was killed,” he said referring to footage from outside the cathedral. “He was seen with two other members of Ajang-Ajang.” Security forces say the group is composed of relatives of Abu Sayyaf kidnap-for-ransom group members who have been killed in clashes with the government. Abu Sayyaf, which is based on the remote Jolo island, has been blamed for the Philippines’ deadliest attack, a 2004 ferry bombing in Manila Bay that claimed 116 lives.