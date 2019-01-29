Uzbekistan company ready to rehabilitate tourist resorts in KP

PESHAWAR: A great rush of visitors, tourists and investors was seen at the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) stall in the Fitur Fair going on in Madrid, Spain.

The foreign visitors were briefed on the KP tourism potential and cultural features through video documentaries, pictures, brochures and posters. Pakistani tourists and students in Spain also visited the stall and collected information about the tourist destinations in KP.

The visitors were told that the province has a unique and diverse culture in the world that needs to be highlighted and promoted internationally.

TCKP Managing Director Mushtaq Ahmad Khan and Tourist Information Centres (TICs) General Manager Muhammad Ali Syed provided information about the scenic places, tourism attractions, investment opportunities and facilities in the tourism industry to the visitors, tourists and investors.

A number of foreign groups and associations, including jeep safari, trekking groups, motor-bikers and tour operators from Brazil and Spain evinced a keen interest in the tourist attractions and scenic sites and decided to come to KP.

The tour company of Uzbekistan expressed willingness to rehabilitate tourist resorts in KP. In this connection, its officials would come in June to meet Senior Minister for Tourism Muhammad Atif Khan to finalize arrangements for a joint venture in the tourism sector.

The KP participation in the fair encouraged the international tour operators to bring cultural and mountaineering expeditions to the province, which will highlight Pakistan as one of the best tourist destinations for international tourists.

The delegation at Fitur presented some projects of investment for the promotion of sustainable tourism in KP, including a number of long as well as short term projects.

Fitur, being one of the main events for the tourism industry worldwide and the leading trade show, is already working on configuring a top-level business space, with the best tools, to allow professionals from the world of tourism to successfully confront the challenges the industry presents at this time.

The event showcases products like tour operators, travel agencies, companies, representatives of hotels and other forms of lodging facilities, leisure and culture contractors, residential tourism firms, travel media representatives, government officials, representatives of tourism boards, members of trade associations and students of training institutes, in the railway, shipping, aviation, travel and tourism industries.