All KP districts to have child protection units

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani said on Monday that the government would establish child protection units in all districts of the province. Presiding over a meeting about child protection and welfare, he said the provincial assembly would enact necessary laws for the protection and welfare of children. The meeting was held at the assembly secretariat. National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Pakistan Chairman Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Dr Begum Jan, UNICEF representative and secretary Social Welfare Department attended it. Mushtaq Ghani said the KP would be made a model for other provinces in protection and welfare of children. The speaker said that KP was already in lead in legislation for the purpose, adding the government with the help of UNICEF, NCHR and Social Welfare Department establish child protection units in all the districts. He directed the Social Welfare Department to finalise recommendations in consultation with UNICEF and NCHR so that necessary laws could be framed against children kidnapping, their physical and mental torture. “The recommendations should be presented to the assembly’s law reforms committee to send it to the Law Department,” he added. Mushtaq Ghani said ‘ZamungKor’ was a flagship project of the provincial government and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership was trying to make the province a role model regarding child protection.