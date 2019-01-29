ANP lawmaker flays govt for BRT project

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) Member Provincial Assembly Samar Haroon Bilour said on Monday that the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project could not be completed despite the fact that its cost had increased greatly.

Through a statement, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had been claiming to complete the project in less than the amount spent on similar projects in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

She said the PTI leaders had announced several deadlines for the inauguration of the BRT and added that the “white elephant’ would die its natural death before its completion.

Samar Bilour said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been targeting Punjab and opposition leaders but could not find any wrongdoings in the BRT.

She alleged corruption was rampant in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but NAB was unwilling to take action.

The ANP leader asked the government ministers to avoid making baseless statements about the project and focus on its completion.