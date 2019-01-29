Reference for Dr MH Qazi

Islamabad : Colleagues, friends and students paid tributes to Prof Mahmood-ul-Hasan Qazi, former Professor Emeritus and Dean of Biological Sciences, Quaid-i-Azam University, here at a function to name the auditorium of Faculty of Biological Sciences after him. Retired and existing faculty members, old students and family members of Prof Qazi attended this ceremony.

Dr Muhammad Ali, vice-chancellor, QAU, who had to leave soon after inaugurating the renaming of the auditorium in his recorded message recalled his own 30-year interaction with Dr Qazi during which he learnt a lot wherever he got chance to meet him. According to him, Dr. Qazi was colleague, researcher, teacher and on top of all a mentor. He counted his family as fortunate for having him as head. We, the QAU and whole Pakistan is truly indebted to him. The VC also announced that QAU will organise a reference in the memory of Dr. Qazi every year.

Dr Shehla Anjum from PIMS said that late Qazi Sahib was an epitome of dedication to work and sincerity to students. She said that he was a father figure to thousands of pupils who benefited from his vast knowledge and guidance.

Dr M Afzal, ex-Director General, PASTIC, talked about his early start with Dr Qazi as a student in University of Karachi and then as a colleague at QAU. He said anyone who attended just a few classes with him could not help but began to acknowledge the highest level of teaching excellence he demonstrated. He referred to Qazi’s enthusiastic level of energy he used to put into helping students to grasp concepts, master skills and present results.