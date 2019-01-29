Institutions told to hold pre-board examinations

Islamabad :The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has directed the government schools and colleges of the Islamabad Capital Territory to hold mock Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, saying the exercise will help students better prepare for the final exams to be conducted by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE).

A letter issued by FDE director (training) Saadia Adnan said all educational institutions overseen by the directorate would plan, organise and conduct pre-board exams at the HSSC and SSC levels on the pattern of the FBISE exams.

It added that the pre-board exams should be held in Feb for SSC classes and in March for HSSC classes.

According to the letter, all schools and college principals should develop date sheet for the exercise.

To enable students to use the optical mark recognition sheets, the principals will make special arrangements for mock practice by providing students with replica or OMR sheets.