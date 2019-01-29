Final phase of buses distribution to schools completes

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education on Monday completed the third and final phase of the distribution of 200 buses to the schools overseen by it in the Islamabad Capital Territory under the Prime Minister’s Education Reform Programme.

During a special ceremony at the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College, H-8, FDE Director General Dr Ali Ahmad Kharal gave away keys of 70 buses to the principals of various federal government schools.

In the earlier two phases of the initiative, 130 buses were distributed to the ICT educational institutions last year.

On the occasion, principal of the H-8 College Professor Muhammad Ali Siddiqui demanded two buses for his college.

He appreciated the Federal Directorate of Education director general’s efforts to facilitate the students commuting from far-flung areas every day to the school in public transport vehicles through the provision of buses.

The DG called for the improvement of the quality of education and learning outcomes of the students.

He promised to continue working for the development of the students, especially poor ones.

Dr Ali Ahmad said he was committed to upgrading educational standards of the school as well as carry out infrastructure improvements as required.

The Karachi-based Ghandhara Industries Limited, which assembles, manufactures and sells Isuzu automobiles in the country, has delivered the yellow buses under the PMERP launched in December 2015 to upgrade or put up facilities at government schools and colleges in ICT.

The 60-65 seater and diesel-powered buses with the minimum 7,800cc engine have come with two years’ warranty for its parts and maintenance. Their purchase remained tied up in bureaucratic red tape for quite some time.