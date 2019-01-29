close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

Manto drama festival from today

Lahore

LAHORE: The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) has organised a two-day Manto Drama Festival from Tuesday (today) and Wednesday (tomorrow), in the Hall No 2 of Alhamra Arts Council at The Mall. The festival will be a unique event for the lovers of the Sub-Continent's great playwright Sadat Hassan Manto's plays. The lineup of the four internationally known plays by Manto includes 'Toba Tek Singh' by Ajoka Theatre at 5pm today (Tuesday). The second play 'Manto Se Miliye' by Aks Theatre, will be staged at 7pm the same day (Tuesday). The two other plays to be staged tomorrow (Wednesday) include Azad Theatre's presentation titled 'Dafa 292' at 5pm, and 'Ye Tha Manto', by Mass Theatre at 7pm in the same hall.

