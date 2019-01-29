close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
Cold spell continues

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

LAHORE: Cold wave continued to prevail in the city here on Monday while the Met office predicted the similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Foggy conditions are likely in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night/ morning hours.

Rainfall was recorded at Jiwani and Ormara. Monday's lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu and Kalam where mercury dropped down to -16°C while at Astore it was -15°C.In Lahore minimum temperature was 3.8°C and maximum temperature was 18°C.

