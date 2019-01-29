‘US-Taliban talks to ensure peace’

LAHORE: Badshahi Masjid chief Khateeb and Majlis Ulema Pakistan Chairman Dr Abdul Khabeer Azad has termed the success of the recent round of peace talks between the US and the Taliban in Doha a golden chapter in the history.

Talking to the media on Monday, Dr Abdul Khabeer said peace in Afghanistan was needed for the whole world, especially for the region, adding wars could never solve issues rather complicated them. He said truce between the Taliban and the coalition forces would bring an end to the 18-year long war and reduce security threats to the whole world. He said the whole world has acknowledged and praised the successful diplomatic role of Pakistan in the matter and it earned good name for the country in the comity of nations.