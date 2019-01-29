close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

‘US-Taliban talks to ensure peace’

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

LAHORE: Badshahi Masjid chief Khateeb and Majlis Ulema Pakistan Chairman Dr Abdul Khabeer Azad has termed the success of the recent round of peace talks between the US and the Taliban in Doha a golden chapter in the history.

Talking to the media on Monday, Dr Abdul Khabeer said peace in Afghanistan was needed for the whole world, especially for the region, adding wars could never solve issues rather complicated them. He said truce between the Taliban and the coalition forces would bring an end to the 18-year long war and reduce security threats to the whole world. He said the whole world has acknowledged and praised the successful diplomatic role of Pakistan in the matter and it earned good name for the country in the comity of nations.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore