Headmaster sacked over harassment

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsperson Ms Rukhsana Gillani on a complaint found a headmaster of Special Education Centre guilty of harassment and ordered his removal from service.

A lady teacher in her complaint alleged that the headmaster had been harassing her since her appointment in the centre. She alleged that the headmaster whenever he would come across her uttered filthy verses, tried to hold her hand and gave unethical gestures.

When the headmaster realised his failure in his negative designs, he tried to initiate departmental inquiries against her, the lady teacher alleged. The ombudsperson heard both the parties and found the headmaster guilty of harassment.

Resolution: PML-N legislator Azma Zahid Bokhari on Monday submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly secretariat calling for effective measures to curb incidents of women harassment on social media.

Azma Bokhari in the resolution submitted that there had been an alarming increase in the incidents of women harassment on social media. Citing the data of FIA cybercrime, Azma Bokhari said that between September 2018 to December 2018, 998 women were harassed on social media. She called for strict implementation on Protection of Women Rights Act.

peace promotion: Punjab Minister for Women Development Department (WDD), Ashifa Riaz Fatyana has said it is essential to have women in the centre of peacemaking process. We need women’s meaningful participation to create lasting peace.

She stated this while addressing the conference on ‘Women’s role in promoting peace in Pakistan’, jointly organised by a private university, Council of Islamic Ideology, and International Islamic University, Islamabad.

Ammara Awais, Director Students Affairs of the university, hosted the conference. Addressing the conference, Ashifa Riaz Fatyana said there is mounting evidence that women’s participation in peace and security efforts contributes to more effective responses to today’s complex crises. Women play a critical but under-utilised role in preventing conflict and sustaining peace. It is time that women’s participation in peace process should go beyond just representation and quotas. Meaningful participation means that women are at the table when negotiations are taking place, women’s interests and experiences are fully reflected in peace process.

She articulated that the government is taking exemplary steps in empowering women in Punjab, aiming to eliminate all sort of labour market distortions and discriminations against women. The Punjab government is working for a gender-sensitive Punjab, where women and men enjoy equity and equality in all walks of life.