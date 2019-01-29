Reema claims attempt on her life

LAHORE: Film star Reema Khan has claimed an actress had hatched a plan to poison her but failed. According to Reema, a film star tried to poison her and gave someone Rs 100,000 for it, but her ‘would-be murderer’ revealed the secret to her beforehand. Reema did not mention the name of the actress who hatched the plot and the man who was to execute it. Reema said harassment was a routine matter in the film industry. She disclosed that she was invited by many political parties to join politics but she did not give any response to the offers.