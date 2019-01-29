close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

Reema claims attempt on her life

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 29, 2019

LAHORE: Film star Reema Khan has claimed an actress had hatched a plan to poison her but failed. According to Reema, a film star tried to poison her and gave someone Rs 100,000 for it, but her ‘would-be murderer’ revealed the secret to her beforehand. Reema did not mention the name of the actress who hatched the plot and the man who was to execute it. Reema said harassment was a routine matter in the film industry. She disclosed that she was invited by many political parties to join politics but she did not give any response to the offers.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore